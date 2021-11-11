Contact Us
Breaking News: Elmwood Park Middle School Locked Down, Searched After Gun Report
Pedestrian Struck Dead By State Police Trooper: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a New Jersey State Police trooper early Thursday morning, authorities in Middlesex County said.

The crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. near on Route 1 south near Raymond Road in South Brunswick, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was being withheld pending notification.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

