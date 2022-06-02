Pedestrian Struck Dead By Hit-Run Car On Garden State Parkway

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help with a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway that killed a 31-year-old pedestrian from Elizabeth last week.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 25, Felipe Dos Santos was walking northbound on the shoulder of the parkway hear milepost 130.4 in Woodbridge Township, according to New Jersey State Police.

He was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash and continued traveling north, State Police said. As a result, Dos Santos sustained fatal injuries, they said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to or following the crash is asked to contact the Troop "D" Criminal Investigation Office at 732-441-4500 ext. 7426. Anonymous tips are welcome.

