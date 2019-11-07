Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured In Hawthorne

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The pedestrian was struck in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue around 8:45 p.m.
The pedestrian was struck in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A pedestrian was critically injured when he was struck Thursday night in Hawthorne.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after being knocked onto the hood and smashing the windshield of a Nissan station wagon in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Office responded to assist Hawthorne police with the investigation. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office also was notified.

The driver remained at the scene.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account and took the photo.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.