Pedestrian Struck At Busy Little Ferry Intersection

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a sedan Tuesday afternoon at a busy Little Ferry intersection.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets, Detective Lt. Ronald Klein said.

The driver remained at the scene, he said.

Police were interviewing witnesses.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Main Street between Route 46 and Liberty Street remained temporarily closed.

