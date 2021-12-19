Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Car In Franklin

A man attempting to cross the street in Franklin Tuesday night was killed when he was struck by a car, police said.

The man, whose identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was struck by an eastbound Kia Sorrento driven by a Somerset resisdent shortly before 10 p.m. The fatal crash occurred on Amwell Road near Doria Road.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team at (908) 231-7100, or Officer Jose Jaime of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau at(732) 873-5533 ext. 3143 (or jose.jaime@franklinnj.gov). Tipsters can also use the STOPit app to report information anonymously.

The STOPit app can be downloaded to a smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.888577tips.org or at www.scpo.net and click on either “Crime Stoppers” or “TIPS HOTLINE”. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

