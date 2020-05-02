Pedestrian Stable Days After Jefferson Hit-Run

Police have identified the driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian in Jefferson, authorities said.

A 25-year-old man was walking near 619 Route 15 southbound when he was struck by the car Sunday around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Jefferson Township police said.

The man, who was found on the side of the road with head and upper body injuries, was flown to Morristown Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Police did not release the identities of the driver or the 25-year-old man.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Jefferson Twp. Police Dept. at 973-697-1300 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.