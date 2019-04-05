Contact Us
Pedestrian Seriously Injured Near Accident Scene In Totowa

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The predawn mishap occurred in front of the Delta station on Union Boulevard at Boyle Avenue in Totowa.
The predawn mishap occurred in front of the Delta station on Union Boulevard at Boyle Avenue in Totowa. Photo Credit: Contributed photo

A pedestrian was hospitalized with what responders said they believed were life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car Thursday night in Totowa while a police officer was investigating a nearby crash that occurred moments earlier.

The freak accident occurred in front of the Delta gas station on Union Boulevard and Boyle Avenue around 5 p.m.

The officer was writing his report when the woman was hit.

The Totowa First Aid Squad took her to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded along with borough police and EMS.

