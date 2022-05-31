Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Being Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Morris County

A pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Morris County, investigating authorities said.

The male victim was hit near the intersection of South Main and Saint Mary’s streets in Wharton just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, local police said in a release on Tuesday, May 31.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The driver fled the scene heading toward Randall Avenue on Saint Mary’s Street, according to police.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray Nissan Rogue that is likely to have sustained damage to its front end.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Wharton Police at 973-366-5893.

