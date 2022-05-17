Contact Us
Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Being Struck By Car In Warren County (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Area of 1307 US 22 in Pohatcong
Area of 1307 US 22 in Pohatcong Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a car in Warren County late Monday night, developing reports say.

The pedestrian was hit near 1307 Route 22 in Pohatcong Township around 11:30 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google as the location of Fuel One truck stop.

The victim suffered multiple fractures and head trauma, the report says.

A NorthStar medical helicopter was requested and later canceled.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

