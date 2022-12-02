Pedestrian Killed, Driver Hurt In Serious Morris County Crash: Authorities

A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed and the driver was hospitalized after a serious Thursday evening crash in Morris County, authorities said.

Francisco Martinez was struck by a 2008 Infiniti on Whippany Road by Lindsley Drive in Morris Township around 5:50 p.m., MCPO Public Information Officer Meghan Knab told DailyVoice.com.

Martinez, of Dover, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Infiniti driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Knab said.

The investigation was ongoing. No further details were released.

