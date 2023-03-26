Pedestrian Killed By Train In Union County, Delays Reported

Delays were reported on NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line Sunday morning, March 26 due to a pedestrian having been fatally struck.

The RVL train 5515, which left Newark Penn Station just before 9:40 a.m., struck the pedestrian around 9:50 a.m. on Galloping Hill Road near the Roselle Park station, NJT officials said.

Service was suspended between Cranford and Newark Penn Station as of 11:40 a.m.

The train was scheduled to arrive in Raritan at 10:42 a.m. There were no injuries reported to the 40 customers or the crew on board.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.