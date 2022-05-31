Pedestrian Hit By Car Near Morris County Church (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was hit by a car near a Morris County church, developing reports say.

The accident occurred near 318 Newark Pompton Turnpike in Pequannock Township around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google as the location of Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church.

The victim was conscious and alert as police responded to the scene, the initial report says.

Basic and advanced life-saving ambulances also responded, the report says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

