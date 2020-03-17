Contact Us
Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Route 202 In Branchburg

Valerie Musson
Route 202 in Branchburg near Huyler Road
Route 202 in Branchburg near Huyler Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Somerset County man was struck and killed on Route 202 in Branchburg Township Monday night, authorities said.

Surinder Singh, 39, of Branchburg was struck by a 2019 Acura while attempting to cross Route 202 southbound near Huyler Road around 7:40 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson and Somerset County Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor said in a joint release.

He was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset about an hour and a half later, responders said.

No charges were immediately filed nor summonses issued to the driver, a Hillsborough Township resident, according to the prosecutor.

The factors that contributed to the crash are under investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team at 908-231-7100 or the Branchburg Township Police Department at 908-526-3830 .

