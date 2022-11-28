Pedestrian Airlifted To Trauma Center After Being Struck By Car In Hunterdon County Parking Lot

A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being struck by a car in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the crash in the lot of Joanna Foods on Johanna Farms Road in Raritan Township just before 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, they said in a Saturday evening release.

Crews were told by bystanders at the scene that the victim had been struck by a car and suffered crush injuries following the impact, prompting the request for a medevac helicopter.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene by HMC paramedics before being taken via NJSP NorthSTAR helicopter to Morristown Medical Center for further treatment, FRFARS said.

The scene was cleared within about 50 minutes.

“This was the 20th and final emergency call handled by the Rescue Squad on Black Friday, continuing the busy Thanksgiving weekend,” FRFARS said.

