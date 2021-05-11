Pedestrian Airlifted, Dog Killed In Serious Union County Crash, Reports Say

A pedestrian was airlifted and his dog killed after the pair were struck by a car at a Union County intersection Wednesday night, Yahoo reports.

Kurt Weins, 45, was crossing West Milton Avenue near Bryant Street in Rahway when he and his dog were struck by a Ford Focus driven by Petrina Drayton, 37, around 6:10 p.m., the outlet reports citing local police.

Weins was airlifted to University Hospital in Newark with serious head and leg injuries while his dog was killed in the crash, the report says. Drayton, of Elizabeth, suffered minor injuries.

Weins, of Rahway, is apparently a kitchen helper at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church, which shared its condolences and well-wishes in a Thursday morning Facebook post.

The crash remained under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Rahway Traffic Bureau at 732-827-207.

