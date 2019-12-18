Pedestrian, 94, Struck, Killed Crossing Cliffside Park Street

UPDATE: A 94-year-old great-grandmother died of injuries she suffered Wednesday when she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a busy Cliffside Park street, authorities confirmed.

Rosemary DellaRosa was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after she was struck by a Ford F-250 crossing Anderson Avenue at Lafayette Avenue around 10 a.m., Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

DellaRosa died early Wednesday afternoon, Capano said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined Cliffside Park police in investigating the crash. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The pickup truck is owned by a custom metal design company in town, according to a police report.

The 67-year-old driver from Ramsey wasn't charged criminally but received several summonses -- for careless driving, failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and having an obstructed view, among other equipment-related offenses, records show.

