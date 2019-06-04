Pedestrian, 77, Struck In Englewood By 84-Year-Old SUV Driver Sustains Head Injury

A 77-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with a severe head injury after she was struck by an SUV driven by an 84-year-old motorist in Englewood late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers Adolfo Gutierrez and Dona Nidelko began rendering aid to the victim, who was struck just before 5 p.m. at West Palisade Avenue and Cottage Place, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

They were relieved by EMS personnel, who took her to Hackensack Medical Center, the deputy chief said.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and wasn’t charged – although Halstead noted that the investigation was continuing.

