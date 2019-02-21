Contact Us
Pedestrian, 69, Struck In Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn Avenue near River Road in Fair Lawn.
Fair Lawn Avenue near River Road in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 69-year-old pedestrian struck by a car Thursday night in Fair Lawn was hospitalized with injuries that police said didn't appear life-threatening.

The Glen Rock woman was being treated for head and hip injuries after being struck by a 2015 Nissan Rogue while crossing Fair Lawn Avenue near River Road between parked cars just after 5 p.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

She was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center by a Paterson ambulance, he said.

The 59-year-old female SUV driver from Belleville remained at the scene, the sergeant said.

Police were investigating.

