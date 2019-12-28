Pedestrian, 56, Struck, Killed Near Meadowlands

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday just north of the Meadowlands in Carlstadt, authorities confirmed.

The 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a bus shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Washington Avenue just north of Route 120 -- on what for decades has been a notorious stretch of road.

"They redid Route 120, installed a fence over the divider and new crossing lights to prevent people from crossing anywhere," a responder said. "Not sure what happened here."

Carlstadt police summoned the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The driver remained at the scene, authorities said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.