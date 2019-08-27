Pedestrian, 49, Struck In Englewood

A 49-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after she was struck Tuesday by an SUV in Englewood.

The victim was crossing East Palisade Avenue off Jones Road when she was struck by a Nissan Rogue driven by a 70-year-old woman around 9 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The driver had been turning from Jones Road headed east on Palisades Avenue, he said.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the deputy chief said.

Police were investigating, he said.

