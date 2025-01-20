Pedestrian, 44, Fatally Struck By Passing Car On Garden State Parkway In Union County

A 44-year-old female pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing car Sunday night in on the Garden State Parkway in Union County, authorities said.

A 26-year-old Newark man was headed northbound in a Nissan Altima when it struck Telisa Holman of Irvington near milepost 141.8 around 10 p.m., NewJersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The driver of the Nissan Dominic Singh, 26, was uninjured, and it was not clear why Holman was in the lanes of traffic, Marchan said.

Investigations are ongoing.

