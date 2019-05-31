PD: Worker Fell 50 Feet Through Unmarked Hole In Downtown Hackensack Parking Garage

UPDATE: A worker fell more than 50 feet Friday morning from the parking garage of a high-rise tower under construction in Hackensack when he stepped on a piece of unmarked plywood that someone used to cover a hole, authorities said.

The 49-year-old victim from Elizabeth was conscious and alert when he was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center following the 7:30 a.m. mishap on Main Street, said Capt. Darren DeWitt.

"He was on the second level of the parking garage that is under construction when he fell through a hole and landed on the concrete floor approximately 50 feet below," DeWitt said.

"The hole had previously been covered with plywood which, according to sources on scene, was moved for legitimate construction reasons but was not properly marked," the captain added.

OSHA was investigating, he said.

The victim sustained injuries to his back, neck and head that weren't considered life-threatening, the captain said.

The 14-story multi-use building is considered a cornerstone of a massive downtown redevelopment project.

******

UPDATE: A missing 82-year-old Hackensack man who became the subject of a statewide Silver Alert was found Friday morning with an ex-con who police said convinced him to drive him to Paterson, among other destinations, over the course of some 18 or so hours.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/police-missing-hackensack-man-found-with-violent-ex-con-who-bummed-ride-to-paterson-for-drugs/769235/

*******

