PD: Newark Duo Busted With Illegal Handgun, Large Capacity Magazine, Ecstasy In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Hanover Police
Hanover Police Photo Credit: Hanoverpolice.com

A man and woman from Newark had an illegal handgun with a large capacity magazine as well as ecstasy and Suboxone when they were pulled over for a violation in Hanover, authorities said

Antoine Watson, 31, and Shadeekah Moon, 37, had controlled dangerous substances in plain view when they were pulled over in Hanover Aug. 30, Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

A search of the vehicle turned up ecstasy, Suboxone, drug paraphernalia and an illegal handgun, authorities said.

Watson was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, felon in possession of a gun, possession of large capacity magazine, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was also issued motor vehicle summonses for speeding, suspended license, unlicensed driver and possession of CDS in a motor vehicle.

Moon was charged with possession of Suboxone, possession of marijuana, hindering and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had an active $750 warrant, authorities said.

Watson and Moon were taken to county jail pending a court appearance.

