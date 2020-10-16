PD: Morris County Man Who Forced Woman Into Prostitution Nabbed For Armed Robbery -- Again

A Morris County man accused of forcing a woman into prostitution with drugs for more than a month has been charged in an additional armed robbery from 2018, authorities said.

Jeremiah Forde, 39, is accused of beating a victim with an expandable baton and throwing them through a sliding glass door, causing severe injuries during an armed robbery at the Red Carpet Inn on Nov. 14, 2018, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

Forde, who is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility on unrelated offenses, was charged with armed robbery, authorities said.

Forde, of Budd Lake, was accused earlier this month of forcing an adult female into acts of prostitution out of a Hanover hotel and collecting the proceeds, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp.

Forde was also arrested in August for an armed robbery in Phillipsburg, LehighValleyLive reported.

