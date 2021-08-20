PD: K9 Sniffs Out NJ Man Who Beat Toddler With Tree Limb, Carried Him By Hair

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he was spotted beating a toddler with a tree limb and then carrying him away by his hair, authorities in Bayonne said.

Police K9 Ranger was able to track the toddler and Dennys Narvaez down using an article of the child's clothing left at the scene around 9 a.m. Aug. 19, Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The scent led officers to a nearby apartment complex where officers located Narvaez and the 3-year-old boy in an apartment, Amato said.

Narvaez was arrested and the boy was evaluated at a nearby hospital as a precaution.

