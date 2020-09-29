PD: Hackettstown Man Arrested Twice In Same Day Had Heroin -- Again

A Hackettstown man who passed out in his vehicle at an intersection while high on heroin in February was arrested for the same crime on the same road Sunday morning -- his second arrest of the day, authorities said.

Eric Gaertner, 23, was inebriated with heroin and a hypodermic syringe in his possession when he yelled expletives outside a home on Laurie Terrace for over an hour just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Hackettstown Police said.

Gaertner was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of a hypodermic syringe, being under the influence of heroin and disorderly conduct before being released pending a court appearance.

Police then found Gaertner passed out in his vehicle in the middle of Mitchell Road around 10:45 the same morning, authorities said.

Gaertner had a shoe lace tied around his arm and an empty heroin wax fold, authorities said.

Gaertner elbowed an officer in the eye and resisted arrest, authorities said. He was eventually taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, being under the influence of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, driving while under the influence, reckless driving and possession of CDS in a motor vehicle.

Gaertner was previously arrested in February 2020 after he passed out at an intersection on Mitchell Road while under the influence of heroin, authorities said.

Gaertner was held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

