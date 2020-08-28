PD: Hackettstown Driver Who Stomped On Glass Pipe During Sobriety Test Had Heroin, Cocaine

A Hackettstown woman tried stomping on a glass pipe after being caught with heroin, crack cocaine and illegal prescription pills in a traffic stop, authorities said.

Jessica L. McMickle, 39 was driving on Route 46 in Budd Lake when she was pulled over for a series of violations just before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Mount Olive Township police said.

McMickle, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, was asked to participate in a series of field sobriety tests.

After completing the tests, McMickle dropped a glass pipe and stepped on it, authorities said.

McMickle was subsequently arrested, and a search of her vehicle turned up suspected heroin, crack cocaine and Gabapentin, authorities said.

McMickle was charged with possession of schedule I-IV CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and possession of a prescription legend drug without a prescription.

She was released pending a court hearing.

