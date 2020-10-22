PD: Fleeing Englewood Gunman Captured After Shooting Rival In Back

An Englewood gunman shot another city man he'd been having an ongoing issue with, said authorities who captured him after a brief chase Wednesday. Then he smiled for his mugshot.

Javante Nunnally, 26, was being held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with attempted murder, weapons offenses and resisting arrest, among other counts.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after he was shot in the back around 9 p.m. Wednesday at Park View Terrace and Third Street, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Detectives who were nearby on another investigation heard the shot and chased a vehicle driven by Nunnally that sped from the scene, Halstead said.

Nunnally eventually stopped the car in the area of Humphrey Street, hopped out and tried to run, but patrol officers chased him down, the deputy chief said.

Nunnally will remain held pending the results of a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Besides attempted murder, resisting and weapons counts, he's charged with possession of hollow-nosed bullets, eluding, obstruction and tampering with evidence. He also received several traffic summonses.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that this is related to an ongoing dispute" between Nunnally and the victim, who has ties to Hackensack, Halstead said. "The investigation remains active."

