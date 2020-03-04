PD: Drunken Intruder Enters Garfield Woman's Home, Trashes Kitchen

A drunken man entered a Garfield woman’s kitchen while she and her son were home and began trashing the place, said police who arrested him.

Officers responding to the Ray Street resident’s call found Gocha Shubitidze, 48, in the backyard, Capt. Richard Uram said.

Shubitidze, of Brooklyn,apparently was visiting a neighbor when he entered her yard while she was in her garage, Uram said.

The victim told police she asked him to leave and went back to what she was doing, then heard a commotion inside her home.

Shubitidze had gotten inside, where he “started smashing plates and throwing items around the kitchen,” Uram said.

Her son woke up and confronted Shubitidze, who left the home but not the property, the captain said.

Shubitidze was hospitalized because he was intoxicated as police tried to determine what he was thinking.

They charged him with burglary and released him to the hospital pending a court hearing.

