PD: Driver In Wayne Stolen Car Pursuit Crashes, Bails On Route 46, Leaves Loaded Gun Behind

A car thief from Newark who was captured after he crashed his own car on Route 46 in Clifton during a police chase left a loaded gun behind, Wayne police said.

Wayne police responding to a report of thieves in a BMW with a temporary license plate in the Point View Parkway area spotted the car heading south in tandem with a stolen Lexus on Valley Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Detective Capt. Daniel Daly said.

They tried stopping the vehicles, but both sped away, Daly said.

A supervisor eventually called off the pursuit because of the excessive speed, the captain said.

One of the vehicles spun out at Valley Road and Preakness Avenue, but the driver avoided crashing and kept going, he said.

The officers, meanwhile, followed at a distance and alerted other police agencies.

Little Falls police were among those who picked up the pursuit, which ended in Clifton when the BMW crashed in the area of Route 46 and Piaget Avenue.

Among those bolting from the car on foot was Bryan K. Robinson III, 21, who was turned over to Wayne police, Daly said.

The BMW was Robinson’s and bore a bogus license plate, he said.

A search turned up a loaded .38-caliber revolver with one of the rounds already spent, the captain said, adding that the serial number had been filed off.

The Lexus eluded police, he said.

Wayne police charged Robinson with weapons offenses, eluding and conspiracy to commit theft.

They sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

