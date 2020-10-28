Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson PD: Boy, 15, Caught Carrying Pair Of High-Powered Handguns, Magazines, More
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PD: Driver In Wayne Stolen Car Pursuit Crashes, Bails On Route 46, Leaves Loaded Gun Behind

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bryan K. Robinson, III
Bryan K. Robinson, III Photo Credit: WAYNE PD

A car thief from Newark who was captured after he crashed his own car on Route 46 in Clifton during a police chase left a loaded gun behind, Wayne police said.

Wayne police responding to a report of thieves in a BMW with a temporary license plate in the Point View Parkway area spotted the car heading south in tandem with a stolen Lexus on Valley Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Detective Capt. Daniel Daly said.

They tried stopping the vehicles, but both sped away, Daly said.

A supervisor eventually called off the pursuit because of the excessive speed, the captain said.

One of the vehicles spun out at Valley Road and Preakness Avenue, but the driver avoided crashing and kept going, he said.

The officers, meanwhile, followed at a distance and alerted other police agencies.

Little Falls police were among those who picked up the pursuit, which ended in Clifton when the BMW crashed in the area of Route 46 and Piaget Avenue.

Among those bolting from the car on foot was Bryan K. Robinson III, 21, who was turned over to Wayne police, Daly said.

The BMW was Robinson’s and bore a bogus license plate, he said.

A search turned up a loaded .38-caliber revolver with one of the rounds already spent, the captain said, adding that the serial number had been filed off.

The Lexus eluded police, he said.

Wayne police charged Robinson with weapons offenses, eluding and conspiracy to commit theft.

They sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.