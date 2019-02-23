PD: Cliffside Park Officer Finds Gun, Synth Pot, THC Wax In Stop, Hudson Driver Tries To Run

A Cliffside Park patrol officer nabbed a driver with a handgun and various drugs, including synthetic pot, crystal meth and THC wax, authorities said.

Officer Jonathan Petermann stopped a white Honda Accord near the corner of Park and Anderson avenues for having tinted windows around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Detective Lt. Vincent Capano said.

Approaching the sedan, Petermann smelled pot, Capano said.

So he called for backups and had the driver – Omar Abad, 41 of North Bergen – step out of the car, the lieutenant said.

A search turned up the 9mm Astra handgun, some pot, some Oxycodone and diazepam pills, along with the meth and THC wax.

“Seeing what’s going on, he tries to run,” Capano said, “but he didn’t get far.”

Police who caught Abad right away charged him with various drug offenses, illegal weapons possession and resisting arrest.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

