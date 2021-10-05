PD: Attempted Secaucus Car Thief Busted With Handgun, Magazine With Fake Ammunition

A Staten Island man found trying to break into and steal vehicles in Secaucus was found hiding in bushes with a magazine loaded with fake ammunition and a handgun, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a man trying to break into parked vehicles near Millridge Road on May 8 found found Christian Reyes-Martinez in the bushes near Secaucus High School around 1:35 a.m., Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

While interviewing Reyes-Martinez, 18, officers noticed had a noticeable bulge in his pants pocket, police said.

Reyes-Martinez removed a handgun magazine from his pocket loaded with fabricated handgun ammunition, Miller said. He also had a .380 caliber handgun in his pants pocket, Miller said.

The on-scene investigation revealed that Reyes-Martinez entered a resident’s SUV in an attempt to steal it, but was unsuccessful.

He also unsuccessfully attempted to enter a second resident’s vehicle, but only created damage to the door handle, police said.

Reyes-Martinez was lodged in the Hudson County Jail on multiple weapons offenses, attempt to commit burglary and more.

