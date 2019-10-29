Contact Us
Paterson's 13th Homicide This Year Matches All Of 2018, One Brother Dies, Other Is Wounded

Jerry DeMarco
Anthony Anglin
Anthony Anglin Photo Credit: gunmemorial.org

A Paterson man was slain and his brother wounded in what was the city’s 16th homicide of the year and sixth shooting death in a month and a half, authorities said.

The death of 38-year-old Anthony Anglin on Sunday night outside a home at 21 Belle Avenue was also the 13th killing in Paterson since the beginning of July – the same number in the city for all of 2018.

A private vehicle brought both brothers to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Fabian Anglin, 42, was treated for a gunshot wound that they said wasn’t life threatening.

Anthony Anglin was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m., they said.

By the end of this past weekend, 13 of those shot in Paterson this year had died and 93 were wounded.

The shooting of a 31-year-old Belleville resident on Nagle Street on Saturday led to attempted murder charges against 26-year-old ex-con Carlos Colon of Paterson. Authorities also charged him with various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Over a five-year period, Paterson averaged 21.4 homicides a year between 2013 and 2017 -- with a high of 26 in 2014 following a low of 18 the year before.

At the current rate, there would be 19 killings in the Silk City this year.

