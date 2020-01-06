Contact Us
Breaking News: Three-Vehicle Route 208 Crash Sends Two To Hospital
Paterson Woman Rescued From Clothing Donation Bin Says She Was Trapped For 2½ Days

Jerry DeMarco
The clothing bin behind the Broadway apartment building in Paterson where the woman was trapped.
The clothing bin behind the Broadway apartment building in Paterson where the woman was trapped. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale

Paterson firefighters on Monday rescued a woman who said she’d been trapped in a clothing donation bin since Friday night.

The 38-year-old apparently homeless woman claimed that she was reaching into the bin behind a Broadway apartment building when someone pushed her, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Not likely, the director said: It was the third time in two years that the same woman had to be rescued from a donation box.

Someone who heard her screaming dialed 911 around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Speziale said.

Engine Co. 5 used spreaders to open the bottom of container and free her, he said.

The woman told responders she had no feeling in her legs.

“She might have suffered from frostbite,” Speziale said.

She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, he said.

