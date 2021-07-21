Paterson Woman Charged With Slashing Woman, 80, In Her West Caldwell Home

An 80-year-old woman was recovering after being slashed inside of her West Caldwell home earlier this week, police said.

A 911 caller said a woman armed with two knives, later identified as Laila M. Alayat, of Paterson, was banging at her door and trying to force her way in around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, authorities said.

Alayat -- who apparently frequents a neighboring home -- ran across the street and went into a different house, where police found her holding two knives, and an 80-year-old woman bleeding in the living room, authorities said.

Officers began giving Alayat verbal commands were able to divert her attention from the victim long enough for her to safely exit the home and into the care of Patrolman Justin Eavey.

Corporal Gregory Ruesch, an EMT in the West Caldwell Police Department Emergency Services Unit, began to provide immediate patient care to the victim and called the West Essex First Aid Squad. The elderly victim suffered deep wounds to both hands and a laceration to her chest.

Officers on scene were able to confirm that there were no other individuals inside of the home and safely contained Alayat inside the house.

Sgt. Leonard Santiago and Officer Galioto deescalated Alayat to a point where she agreed to drop her knives, and safely surrender.

Officers checked the surrounding homes and confirmed no further victims in the area.

Alayat was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation and the victim was transported to a Level I Regional Trauma Center for further treatment for non-life-threatening wounds.

Alayat was charged on a Complaint-Warrant with Attempted Murder, Burglary and Weapons Offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.