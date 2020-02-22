Paterson Trio Seized In Car-To-Car Shooting

Three people in one car fired on four in another in Paterson, said authorities who captured the accused trio.

Charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses are Nasir Clark, Aleena Rivera and Nijel Towns, all 19 of Paterson.

All were arrested after Friday’s shooting in the area of Jersey and Market streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a statement Saturday.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say which of the three they believe fired the shots or what sparked the shooting.

None of the occupants of the other vehicle – two 22-year-old men, a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, all of Paterson – was injured, they said.

“Police officers observed both vehicles and pulled them over on Route 21 South near exit 7,” they wrote. “A handgun was recovered in the vehicle with the three actors and all three were arrested. None of the victims [was] injured.”

All three were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing.

Meanwhile authorities asked that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information that could help the investigation call the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120 .

