Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wayne PD: Man Who Exposed Himself At Mall Seized During Holiday Shopping Rush
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Trio Charged With Attempted Murder In Street Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Roberto Rodriguez, Kaleik Easton, D’ron Mims
Roberto Rodriguez, Kaleik Easton, D’ron Mims Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The last of three men charged in the shooting of another man during a Paterson street robbery three months ago was taken into custody late last week, Passaic County authorities announced.

D’ron Mims, 19, was arrested on Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release issued Monday.

Mins joins Roberto Rodriguez, 21, who they said was arrested on Sept. 8, a day after the 35-year-old man was shot in the area of Pacific and Levin streets. He survived his injuries, they said.

Seized on Sept. 18 was Kaleik Easton, 25, Valdes and Oswald said. All are from Paterson.

Valdes said her office asked judges to hold all three pending trial, but she didn’t say what the outcome was for any of those requests.

Rodriguez, Easton and Mims are charged with first-degree attempted murder, armed robbery, conspiracy and various weapons charges, she and Oswald said in their late-afternoon release.

Mims also faces minor drug charges in connection with his arrest, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.