Paterson Shooting Victims Show Up At Hackensack University Medical Center

The ER at Hackensack University Medical Center had a pair of unusual walk-ins Sunday night: two men who'd apparently been shot in Paterson.

Shooting victims in Paterson often don't wait for ambulances. They ordinarily get rides or drive themselves to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center on Main Street.

These two, however – one 25 and the other 19 – traveled nearly 20 minutes in an undisclosed type of vehicle to Bergen County, showing up around 7:30 p.m., authorities said.

“Based on the initial investigation it is believed the shooting occurred in the area of 17th Avenue and East 24th Street,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release. “The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

Neither gunshot wound was serious, they said.

