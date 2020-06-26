Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Paterson Pot Dealers Busted, Nine Pounds, $28,000 Seized, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Paterson detectives seized nearly nine pounds of pot in various forms and almost $28,000 in alleged proceeds while arresting three people on drug charges, authorities said.

The defendants were dealing out of a home on Wayne Avenue near the corner of Maple Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Speziale said Paterson Narcotics Division detectives found:

  • 33 bags of marijuana;
  • 204 tins of marijuana;
  • 173 THC vape cartridges;
  • 10 glass jars of marijuana;
  • 13 pre-rolled marijuana cigars.

They arrested and charged three people with drug offenses: Shakir Khan and Marzan Choudhury, both 31, and Mohammed Ali, 41.

All were processed and released pending court action.

