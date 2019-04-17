Contact Us
Paterson Police Take Councilman Into Custody For Violating Wife's Restraining Order

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson Councilman Luis Velez, wife Evelyn Sanchez in happier times.
Paterson Councilman Luis Velez, wife Evelyn Sanchez in happier times. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Luis Velez

Paterson Councilman Luis Velez was taken into custody outside Tuesday night's City Council meeting by authorities who said he violated a restraining order obtained by his wife, according to several reports.

Velez, who represents the 5th Ward, reportedly was issued a summons and released after being accused of threatening his wife, Evelyn Sanchez, during a phone call with another person.

The couple has dueled publicly, with each accusing the other of domestic violence.

Velez "got another woman," Sanchez posted on Facebook. "I found a text."

The fourth-degree disorderly charges don't affect Velez's position as a councilman. Convictions on charges of the third degree and higher require those holding public office to resign.

Velez's attorney, Michael DeMarco, last week told InsiderNJ :

“Councilman Velez looks forward to his day in court where he will prove he was the victim in this unfortunate incident. He will neither try this case nor discuss his family business in the press.”

SEE: https://www.insidernj.com/wife-paterson-councilman-luis-velez-alleges-physically-harmed/

