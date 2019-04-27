Paterson Police Seize Two Guns, One Defaced, During Drug Arrests

Paterson police seized two loaded handguns – one of them with a defaced serial number – while arresting two men on drug charges Saturday night, authorities said.

Peter Campos, 21, and 34-year-old ex-con Edwin Betancur were being held in the Passaic County Jail following their arrests on Highland Street around 7 p.m., Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Besides 14 bags of marijuana, one of cocaine and 14 Ecstasy pills, the pair were caught with a SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun and a Bersa Model 83 .380 ACP handgun, along with ammunition for both, Speziale said.

Both men were charged with a variety of drug and weapons offenses.

Betancur also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, the director said.

Police also confiscated $268 in alleged drug proceeds from Campos.

