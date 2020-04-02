Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes PD: Morris Prostitute, Wanaque Customer Busted On Rt 208 After Brief Abduction
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Police Bust Four In Raid, Seize Drugs, Cash, Following Residents' Calls

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson drug detectives raided the Sussex Street house amid drug-dealing complaints.
Paterson drug detectives raided the Sussex Street house amid drug-dealing complaints. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Paterson detectives responding to citizens’ complaints arrested four people and seized 105 heroin folds, 30 illegal prescription pills and $690 in ill-gotten gains in a raid on a south side neighborhood home, authorities said.

Accused street-level dealer Nidal Deeb, 28, who lives in the Sussex Street home was arrested by city Narcotics Division detectives, along with his alleged supplier, Miguel Garcia, 30, of Hemlock Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Tuesday.

Both were charged with various drug possession counts, Speziale said. Deeb also was charged with distribution and intent to sell.

Also arrested were two accused buyers, one 24 from Lyndhurst and the other 42 from Paterson, the director said.

“The division is actively responding to the requests of the community,” Speziale said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.