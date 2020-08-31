Paterson Police Bust 3 Out-Of-State Men With Loaded Gun, Drugs

Paterson police detectives arrested three out-of-state men after they said they found one of them carrying a loaded gun.

Detectives Mustafa Dombayci, Mohamad Bashir and Yamil Piminenta were in the area of Washington Avenue and Spring Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday when the silver Nissan with Georgia license plates sped by, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They stopped the car in the 500 block of Main Street, he said.

A patdown turned up a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the waistband of Shakeem Jones, 20, of Roanoke, Virginia, Speziale said.

Jones was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a hearing on weapons possession charges.

Released on drug charges were the driver, Justin Hope, 24, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who Speziale said was carrying Ecstasy and a second passenger, 26-year-old Davis Echevaria of Syracuse, NY, who he said was carrying pot.

The gun was being sent to the New Jersey State Police Ballistics Laboratory top determine whether it’s been used in any crimes, the director said.

“Our police department is hyper-focused on getting drugs and guns off our streets,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said. “This is an example of that [commitment].“

