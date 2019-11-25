Contact Us
Paterson Police Again Raid Go-Go Bar For Prostitution, Close ‘Garage Door’ Afterhours Club

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police previously raided the Cabaret Lounge on Cianci Street eight months ago – arresting the manager, a 62-year-old stripper and six of her co-workers at the time – after they said dancers openly solicited undercover officers for sex. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Paterson police again raided a go-go bar cited earlier this year for prostitution, as well as a pop-up after-hours club where they seized 138 bottles of booze, 20 hookah pipes and nearly $1,050 in cash.

Both locations were targeted “based on an overwhelming amount of complaints,” city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

SEE: Prostitution Raid At Paterson Men's Club Nets Manager, 62-Year-Old Stripper, $8,800 Cash

This time, they busted the owner, 67-year-old Victor Morales of Hawthorne, on charges of promoting prostitution and maintaining a nuisance, as well as Yaniris Cruz, 40, of the Bronx for prostitution, Speziale said.

The second location was a “garage door business” on Railroad Avenue that used its first and second floors as an afterhours lounge, the director said.

Police had ben called there before – for fights, loud music, DWI, gangs hanging out and more, he said.

This time, six people were arrested, a dozen summonses were issued, four vehicles were towed and a total of 138 bottles of booze, 20 hookah pipes and nearly $1,050 in cash were seized, Speziale said.

All six were charged with causing or risking widespread injury, weapons possession (Mace), maintaining a nuisance and illegal hookah smoking.

They were identified as:

  • Wellington Soto, 46, of Garfield;
  • Carlton Beckford, also 46, of Paterson;
  • Bolivar Abreu, 32, of Paterson;
  • Elias Cordero, 36, of Garfield;
  • Maria Correa, 29, of Haledon;
  • Anthony Sosa-Felix, 33, of Paterson.

“These locations are magnets for crime and disorder,” Speziale said. “We will vigorously continue to identify and shut them down.“

