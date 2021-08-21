Paterson Pickup Driver Killed In Turnpike Crash

A 57-year-old driver was killed in an overnight crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Essex County Saturday, authorities said.

Paterson's Norman L. Young was heading north in a Ford F-150, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway around 3:30 a.m. at milepost 104.7 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The pickup struck the guardrail, crossed the roadway and struck the left concrete barrier

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

The left two lanes of the inner roadway were closed for approximately three hours. Cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.