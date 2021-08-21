Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Paterson Pickup Driver Killed In Turnpike Crash

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 57-year-old driver was killed in an overnight crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Essex County Saturday, authorities said.

Paterson's Norman L. Young was heading north in a Ford F-150, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway around 3:30 a.m. at milepost 104.7 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The pickup struck the guardrail, crossed the roadway and struck the left concrete barrier 

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

The left two lanes of the inner roadway were closed for approximately three hours. Cause of the crash remains under investigation.

