Paterson Pedestrian, 65, Struck, Killed By Pickup Outside Church

A 65-year-old Paterson resident was struck and killed by a pickup truck crossing a city street in broad daylight, authorities said.

Rey Gaspar Ramirez Cano was crossing Main and Mary streets near St. Agnes Church shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a Ford F450 driven by Jose Alexandro Cordero Ramirez, 62, of Maryland, they said.

The victim was pronounced dead less than 20 minutes later at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a news release Thursday.

The driver remained at the scene and presented a valid license, they said.

