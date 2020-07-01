Paterson PD Works Both Sides Of Street, Seize Raw Heroin, Cocaine, Shotgun

Paterson police raided two homes directly across the street from one another, arresting two ex-cons and five alleged buyers while seizing raw and packaged heroin, cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun.

Members of the Paterson Narcotics Division also seized $568 in suspected proceeds during the simultaneous Monday afternoon strikes, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The primary arrests involved two men with criminal histories: Filiberto Feliciano, 65, who lives in one of the Cedar Street homes, and Carlos Torres, 43, of Summer Street.

Both were charged with drug and weapons offenses after detectives found a quarter-pound of raw heroin, 75 folds of the drug and 32 baggies of cocaine, as well as the Remington shotgun, 14 .22-caliber rounds of ammunition and three shotgun shells, Speziale said.

Also arrested were area visitors from Hasbrouck Heights, Basking Ridge, Flanders, and Paterson -- each of whom Speziale said had purchased several bags of heroin.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.