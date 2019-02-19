Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Paterson PD: Parked 'Weed Smoking' Driver Found With 4,700 Heroin Folds, More

Jerry DeMarco
Yuron Towns
Yuron Towns Photo Credit: Googlemaps / Facebook

A driver who told police who found him parked in an empty Paterson lot that he was just “smoking weed” had 4,700 folds of heroin, along with other drugs, authorities said.

The 2½ pounds of heroin was bundled into 94 bricks stuffed into an open gift bag, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

There was also a large plastic bag and nearly a dozen clear vials of pot, four bags of crack and more than two dozen generic Xanax pills without a prescription, Speziale said.

City police also seized $1,200 in drug proceeds, the director said.

Officers Jonathan Traynor and James Iandoli were patrolling the 4th Ward in a marked car when they spotted the white Ford Taurus parked with its headlights on in an empty lot between two buildings on Governor Street, Speziale said.

Approaching the car, they found Yuron Towns, 22, of Paterson smoking a joint, he said.

The smell of burnt marijuana hit the officers as Towns opened the driver’s side door, the director said.

When they asked what he was doing there, Towns told them he’d been “smoking weed,” then opened his palm to show them the joint, Speziale said.

Shining a flashlight inside the car, they spotted two bricks of heroin, he said.

Towns was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing after being charged with various drug counts, Speziale said.

ALSO SEE: A father and teen son getting gas and the attendant taking care of them were all killed when an SUV with a drugged-out driver behind the wheel slammed into them Tuesday morning at a Route 23 service station in Wayne, authorities confirmed.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/update-drugged-driver-in-route-23-gas-station-crash-kills-dad-teenage-son-attendant/748426/

