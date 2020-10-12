Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson PD Nab Street Dealers, Out-Of-Town Buyers

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Fighting drugs one corner, arrest and bag at a time adds up eventually, Paterson police said following a series of street busts.

One of those arrested, 20-year-old Emmanuel DeJesus, was caught with 161 heroin folds in the area of Main and Robert streets after detectives watched a deal go down, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They also busted a 55-year-old city man after they said he bought 10 folds from DeJesus.

Among other accused dealers scooped up by Narcotics Division detectives was Tevin Elliot, 29, who Speziale said was caught with 11 crack vials and 11 bags of pot for sale in the parking lot of the P&I Laundromat at Highland and Sassafras streets.

Also arrested was Abraham Ramirez, 21, who the director said was caught with 27 heroin folds after selling 20 others to a variety of customers, and Barney Green, 38, who he said had 28 bags of pot for sale.

Street arrests are part of a multi-pronged strategy that helps authorities take down larger operations and entire drug networks. Some dealers will provide valuable information in exchange for leniency.

Police also arrested four accused customers – from Paterson, Clifton, Hackensack and Fairfield – on charges of drug possession and loitering to buy drugs. This, Speziale said, sends a message about the risks involved in coming in from out of town to buy drugs.

