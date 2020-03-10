Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ROUTE 21 CRASH: Paterson Driver, 18, Ejected, Killed, Passenger Clings To Life
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson PD: Lunchtime Dealer Busted With Heroin, Crack On Deserted Dead End

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
East 12th Street off Fifth Avenue in Paterson.
East 12th Street off Fifth Avenue in Paterson. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Paterson detectives nabbed a drug dealer with 254 heroin folds after watching him sell crack just before lunchtime on a pair of out-of-towners on an otherwise deserted dead end, authorities said.

Detectives responding to a resident's call were watching around 11:45 a.m. Friday as Jerome W. Potts, 35, sold several vials of crack to a Ringwood man, 59, on East 12th Street in the Bunker Hill section of the city, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

After securing a warrant to search Potts’s first-floor apartment, the detectives returned to find him selling crack to a 53-year-old Elmwood Park man, Speziale said.

They arrested Potts and the buyer, then searched the apartment, where Speziale said they found the heroin folds, paraphernalia and $948 in proceeds that all were seized.

Potts was charged with various drug counts and released pending a court hearing along with the accused buyers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.